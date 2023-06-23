Fox News

Geraldo Rivera May Leave Fox News

By A.J. Katz 

Could Geraldo Rivera be leaving Fox News? The longtime TV news personality shared today during an appearance on The Brian Kilmeade Show that he will announce his next career move Friday, June 30, live during The Five and on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Rivera, a rotating co-host on The Five since 2021, announced that his time on the highly-rated panel program would soon be coming to an end, telling the AP, “It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years. I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

“Why not simply retire?” asked one Twitter user.

Guess we’ll know for sure one way or another seven days from now.

Advertisement
Advertisement