Geraldo Rivera May Leave Fox News

Could Geraldo Rivera be leaving Fox News? The longtime TV news personality shared today during an appearance on The Brian Kilmeade Show that he will announce his next career move Friday, June 30, live during The Five and on Twitter.

Just told @BrianKilmeade on his excellent WABC radio show in NY, (and many other stations across the country) that

I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 23, 2023

Earlier this week, Rivera, a rotating co-host on The Five since 2021, announced that his time on the highly-rated panel program would soon be coming to an end, telling the AP, “It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years. I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023

“Why not simply retire?” asked one Twitter user.

That is really the $64 question. I am 80 and I’ve been doing this for 52 years. The problem with retiring though is my restless energy when it concerns issues important to the American people. I feel the need to speak out, as long as some people want to listen. https://t.co/jPCfmLLDcB — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 23, 2023

Guess we’ll know for sure one way or another seven days from now.