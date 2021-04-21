Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber Among Final Group of Jeopardy! Guest Hosts

ABC’s morning hosts are among those stepping up to guest-host one of ABC’s most beloved game shows.

Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts are part of the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37 of Jeopardy!

Other guest-hosts include CNBC’s David Faber, Fox Sports play-by-play man Joe Buck, and legendary actor/Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton.

A number of TV newsers, not limited to Stephanopoulos, Roberts and Faber, have guest-hosted the iconic syndicated game show after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November of last year. For instance, Anderson Cooper is in the midst of a two-week run as host. Katie Couric guest-hosted earlier this year, as did Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie, and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker will guest-host the week of May 3.

Alex Trebek was named host of Jeopardy! in 1984, and hosted more than 8,200 Jeopardy! episodes over nearly 37 seasons, and set a Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show. He also received 7 Daytime Emmys.