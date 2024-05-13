George Clooney To Play Legendary Newser Edward R. Murrow on Broadway

Over the course of his acting career, George Clooney has been an astronaut, a doctor, a thief… and Batman. In 2025, he’ll add “Broadway star” to that list. Next spring, Clooney will co-write and star in a stage version of his Oscar-nominated 2005 drama Good Night, and Good Luck, a behind-the-scenes account of how legendary CBS News journalist, Edward R. Murrow, challenged Wisconsin senator Joseph McCarthy at the height of America’s Red Scare in the 1950s.

“I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” the actor said in a statement about the production. Clooney directed the film version of Good Night, and Good Luck and also had a supporting role as Murrow’s producer, Fred W. Friendly.

Not surprisingly, the Ocean’s Eleven star is getting bumped up from ensemble cast member to lead in the Broadway adaptation, taking over the role of Murrow from David Strathairn, whose performance received a Best Actor nomination. Clooney was nominated for Best Director, and shared a Best Original Screenplay nod with co-writer,Grant Heslov. Both he and Heslov are penning the stage show, which will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer.

“Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape,” Cromer noted in a statement. “There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience.”

The real Murrow pursued McCarthy in the face of intense pressure from the network and sponsors, dedicating the March 9, 1954 episode of his show, See It Now, to documenting the senator’s bullying tactics. His reporting is often credited with helping to turn the tide against McCarthy, who later appeared on an April episode and lambasted the journalist on-air—a choice that didn’t turn the tide on his falling reputation.

It was a moment of victory for independent journalism and for Murrow alike. But as Clooney dramatized in Good Night, and Good Luck, it didn’t come without cost. See It Now lost sponsors following the McCarthy investigation, and the series lost its weekly timeslot to a game show the following year.