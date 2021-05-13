Geoff Bennett Will Continue to Anchor MSNBC’s 2 p.m. Hour While Katy Tur Is on Maternity Leave

NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett will continue to serve as the anchor of MSNBC’s 2 p.m. hour while Katy Tur is on maternity leave. (Her baby should be arriving any day now!)

Bennett started anchoring the broadcast last Thursday after Tur announced her maternity leave on Wednesday, May 5.

He joined NBC News in October 2017 after a stint covering Washington politics for NPR. Before that, Bennett covered D.C. for NY1, Spectrum’s largest cable news station, and for a variety of other regional cable news stations.

Tur’s husband, CBS This Morning co-host Tony Dokoupil is going on parental leave as well. His fill-ins on CTM include CBS News correspondents Vlad Duthiers and Enrique Acevedo in the 7 a.m. hour, and various non-CBS News celebrities in the 8 a.m. hour.