Geoff Bennett Is Stepping Away From His Full-Time Role at NBC News

NBC News White House correspondent and MSNBC fill-in anchor Geoff Bennett announced on Twitter that he will no longer hold those roles at the end of the week.

Bennett did say that he will remain a contributor at the network, adding, “I look forward to soon sharing where you can find me next.”

This is my final week as fill-in anchor of the 2PM hour on @MSNBC and as White House correspondent for @NBCNews, although I’m sticking around as a contributor. I look forward to soon sharing where you can find me next. For now, my deepest thanks to my NBC colleagues and to you! — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 28, 2021

In addition to his job covering the White House, Bennett has been guest-hosting the 2 p.m. hour on MSNBC while Katy Tur has been on maternity leave. However, Tur announced on Twitter last week that she’ll be returning to her 2 p.m. show on Monday, Nov. 15.

Bennett joined NBC News in October 2017 after a stint covering the White House and Capitol Hill for NPR. Before that, Bennett covered Washington politics for NY1, Spectrum’s largest cable news station. Prior to NY1, Bennett was an editor with NPR’s Weekend Edition.