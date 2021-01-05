Gayle King Learns the Identity of Her Great-Grandfather, and How She’s Actually 1/3 European

Feel like taking a quick break from Georgia senate election run-off coverage tonight for a little while? Gayle King is profiled on tonight’s edition of PBS’ ancestry show, Finding Your Roots hosted by Harvard professor Dr. Henry Louis Gates.

The team at CBS This Morning had Dr. Gates on to preview the broadcast today, and King said she learned a ton about her ancestry thanks to Dr. Gates’ research, including that she has more white blood than she previously thought (Spoiler alert: King’s great-grandfather was a white man who was never spoken about in her family).

“Not only through DNA did we find out that you were 1/3 European,” said Gates, “But we found the identity of your great-grandfather. His name was Robert Elliott Copes from Orangeburg, South Carolina.”

The broadcast airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on PBS stations.

WATCH:

Most of us have no clue about our ancestry. But thanks to @HenryLouisGates, I now know more than I ever did before. For instance, I actually have more white blood than I thought. Watch #FindingYourRoots tonight on your local @PBS station at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/cA9X8ligzh — Gayle King (@GayleKing) January 5, 2021

Comments