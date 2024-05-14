CBS News’ Gayle King is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

Gayle King is ready for beach season. The CBS Mornings co-host is among the cover models featured on Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Swimsuit issue, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

A truly surprised—and almost speechless—King was presented with her cover on the CBS Monrings set by fellow 60th anniversary cover models, Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady.

“I never saw myself this way—still don’t see myself this way,” King said about her cover appearance, insisting that she was told she’d only be inside the pages of issue. “But when I look at that, I go: ‘I look damn good.'”

Watch the video from CBS Mornings below:

SURPRISE: Our very own @GayleKing is one of this year’s @SI_Swimsuit cover stars! Gayle reacts to seeing her cover for the very first time: “I cannot get over it.” pic.twitter.com/soZqftmYnu — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 14, 2024

The cover wasn’t the only surprise that awaited King. It was also revealed that she’d grace one of three covers of a special Legends edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, appearing alongside a collection of former cover models.

“I cannot get over it,” an overjoyed King exclaimed.