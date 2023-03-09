Gadi Schwartz’s New Primetime NBC News Now Program Debuts Monday

NBC News’ ad-supported streaming service NBC News NOW is augmenting its primetime lineup with the debut of a Gen Z-focused news show, Stay Tuned NOW, anchored by network correspondent Gadi Schwartz.

Stay Tuned NOW is an extension of the mobile-first news program Stay Tuned—also hosted by Schwartz—and it will be delving into the day’s most talked-about reports and the latest breaking news.

Originating from NBC News’ West Coast bureau, the h0ur-long Stay Tuned NOW “will take a fresh look at the buzzworthy stories happening beyond New York and Washington using Schwartz’s signature energetic style where he speaks to viewers as peers,” the company said.

The show will have a daily segment, Future of Everything, which covers the advancements in tech and science shaping the world, and a recurring segment, Temperature Check, which focuses on the changing climate, its impacts, and the global response.

Schwartz has been with NBC News since 2016 and was named an NBC News Now anchor in January, replacing Joshua Johnson, whose show was canceled in December 2022.

He also co-hosts Stay Tuned alongside Savannah Sellers, which averages 38 million monthly episode views.

Stay Tuned premieres on Monday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition, NBC News also announced that Hallie Jackson’s NBC New NOW show Hallie Jackson NOW will expand to two hours from 5-7 p.m., also effective Monday March 13.

The addition of the extra hour will come with two new recurring segments, The Global and The Newsmaker, which will join the other signature segments featured on the show, such as The Five Things, The Local, and The Backstory.

During the launch week, Jackson will also examine the state of the American dream with an in-depth look at the U.S. housing market and who it’s really serving.