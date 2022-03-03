Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren EP Lisa Allen Promoted to GM of Gray TV in Washington

Lisa Allen, the executive producer of Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, has been promoted to the new position of vp and general manager of Gray TV in Washington D.C.

Since May 2019, Allen has served as ep of Gray’s Sunday public affairs show, anchored by longtime cable newser-turned Gray chief national correspondent Greta Van Susteren.

The syndicated Full Court Press focuses on policy actions and national events impacting local communities.

In her new role, Allen will manage elements that comprise Gray’s operations on Capitol Hill and ensure their close integration with other newsrooms and resources across the company.

Gray’s Washington operations include the the Washington DC News Bureau that serves local newsrooms in all of Gray’s markets, headed by DC bureau chief Jacqueline Policastro; Legal and political analysis for individual stations by Greta Van Susteren; Political reporting led by White House Correspondent and senior national editor Jon Decker (who joined in January ’21); the Washington-based team of investigative journalists under Gray’s vp of investigations, Lee Zurik; and Washington-based fellowships and internships.

Prior to joining Gray, Allen spent one year and 10 months as a supervising producer at Newsy.

“Our Washington operations are expanding to serve our growing company’s reach, making it necessary for a strong local leader who understands both our challenges and our strengths,” Gray svp of local media Sandy Breland said in a statement. “We are thrilled to promote Lisa Allen to this new role, as she will ensure that we continue to provide our stations and our audiences with the highest possible level of unique, quality journalism from the nation’s capital while also accelerating collaborative political content partnerships involving Gray’s DC Team.”

Gray TV is an Atlanta-based local broadcast company owning local stations in nearly 100 markets across the U.S.