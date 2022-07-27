Frontline EP Raney Aronson-Rath Adds Editor-in-Chief to Title

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Frontline executive producer Raney Aronson-Rath is now also editor-in-chief for the PBS investigative documentary series.

The announcement was made during PBS’ appearance at the Television Critics Association’s summer tour, which shifted from an in-person gathering to all-virtual just last week.

Aronson-Rath first joined Frontline in 2007 as a senior producer—and was named executive producer in 2015 by creator David Fanning, who executive produced the series for 32 years.

“Frontline’s storytelling has always relied on one guiding principle: journalism first,” said Aronson-Rath in a statement. “I hope that this change reinforces our deep commitment to reporting, to the craft of documentary filmmaking and to public media’s mission—and I am honored to have a title that is in line with my editorial counterparts at news organizations across the globe.”

Under her existing tenure as executive producer, Frontline expanded into podcasts, theatrical films and interactive digital reporting in addition to the series.

“Raney’s title recognizes her editorial and creative leadership, not just running Frontline but evolving it into a multiplatform publisher that continues to expand audiences, partnerships and platforms,” said GBH’s vp of national programming, John Bredar, in a statement. “On a more personal level, the change recognizes GBH’s deep respect for the quality of Raney’s work and her commitment to the editorial legacy of a series that continues to do so much on behalf of our common purpose as Americans.”