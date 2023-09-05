Friday, September 1 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 Heading Into Labor Day Weekend

A25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 136 | CNN: 105 | MSNBC: 101
Prime: FNC: 170 | CNN: 115 | MSNBC: 124
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
130
|Tapper:
136
|Wallace:
114
|5PM
|Five:
250
|Tapper:
118
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
177
|Sit Room:
101
|The Beat:
153
|7PM
|Ing Angle:
128
|Outfrnt:
114
|The Beat:
143
|8PM
|Watters:
156
|AC360:
117
|Hayes:
152
|9PM
|Hnty:
132
|Collins:
117
|Hayes:
127
|10PM
|Gutfld:
221
|Primetime:
112
|Beat:
94
|11PM
|Gallagher:
120
|Tonight:
101
|Beat:
80
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Advertisement
Total Day: FNC: 1.240 | CNN: 536 | MSNBC: 980
Prime: FNC: 1.685 | CNN: 583 | MSNBC: 1.187
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.053
|Tapper:
708
|Wallace:
1.511
|5PM
|Five:
2.422
|Tapper:
630
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
1.686
|Sit Room:
634
|The Beat:
1.454
|7PM
|Ing Angle:
1.528
|Outfrnt:
587
|The Beat:
1.229
|8PM
|Watters:
1.868
|AC360:
573
|Hayes:
1.363
|9PM
|Hnty:
1.625
|Collins:
585
|Hayes:
1.273
|10PM
|Gutfld:
1.561
|Primetime:
591
|Beat:
924
|11PM
|Gallagher:
793
|Tonight:
440
|Beat:
725