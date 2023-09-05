Ratings

Friday, September 1 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 Heading Into Labor Day Weekend

By A.J. Katz 

A25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 136 | CNN: 105 | MSNBC: 101
Prime: FNC: 170 | CNN: 115 | MSNBC: 124

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
130		 Tapper:
136		 Wallace:
114
5PM Five:
250		 Tapper:
118		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
177		 Sit Room:
101		 The Beat:
153
7PM Ing Angle:
128		 Outfrnt:
114		 The Beat:
143
8PM Watters:
156		 AC360:
117		 Hayes:
152
9PM Hnty:
132		 Collins:
117		 Hayes:
127
10PM Gutfld:
221		 Primetime:
112		 Beat:
94
11PM Gallagher:
120		 Tonight:
101		 Beat:
80

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.240 | CNN: 536 | MSNBC: 980
Prime: FNC: 1.685 | CNN: 583 | MSNBC: 1.187

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.053		 Tapper:
708		 Wallace:
1.511
5PM Five:
2.422		 Tapper:
630		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
1.686		 Sit Room:
634		 The Beat:
1.454
7PM Ing Angle:
1.528		 Outfrnt:
587		 The Beat:
1.229
8PM Watters:
1.868		 AC360:
573		 Hayes:
1.363
9PM Hnty:
1.625		 Collins:
585		 Hayes:
1.273
10PM Gutfld:
1.561		 Primetime:
591		 Beat:
924
11PM Gallagher:
793		 Tonight:
440		 Beat:
725

 

