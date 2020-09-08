Friday, Sept. 4 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins Quiet Walkup to Holiday Weekend

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home—called Out of Home (OOH)—in official program ratings. OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 308 | CNN: 230| MSNBC: 236
Prime: FNC: 444 | CNN: 272 | MSNBC: 382
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
240
|Lead:
246
|Wallace:
272
|5PM
|Five:
489
|SitRm:
269
|Wallace:
272
|6PM
|Baier:
389
|SitRm:
260
|Melber:
226
|7PM
|MacCallum:
327
|Outfrnt:
238
|Reid:
282
|8PM
|Carlson:
543
|AC360:
279
|Reid:
282
|9PM
|Hannity:
401
|AC360:
267
|Maddow:
495
|10PM
|Angle:
387
|Lemon:
269
|Maddow:
360
|11PM
|@Night:
284
|SpecRpt:
204
|Melber:
197
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.950 | CNN: 1.011 | MSNBC: 1.650
Prime: FNC: 3.031 | CNN: 1.231 | MSNBC: 2.770
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.575
|Lead:
1.092
|Wallace:
2.055
|5PM
|Five:
3.461
|SitRm:
1.192
|Wallace:
2.055
|6PM
|Baier:
2.748
|SitRm:
1.184
|Melber:
1.702
|7PM
|MacCallum:
2.015
|Outfrnt:
1.119
|Reid:
1.974
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.825
|AC360:
1.316
|Reid:
1.974
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.786
|AC360:
1.177
|Maddow:
3.611
|10PM
|Angle:
2.481
|Lemon:
1.200
|Maddow:
2.706
|11PM
|@Night:
1.592
|SpecRpt:
909
|Williams:
1.443