Friday, Sept. 4 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins Quiet Walkup to Holiday Weekend

By Jason Lynch Comment

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home—called Out of Home (OOH)—in official program ratings. OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible. 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 308 | CNN: 230| MSNBC: 236
Prime: FNC: 444 | CNN: 272 | MSNBC: 382

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
240		 Lead:
246		 Wallace:
272
5PM Five:
489		 SitRm:
269		 Wallace:
272
6PM Baier: 
389		 SitRm:
260		 Melber:
226
7PM MacCallum:
327		 Outfrnt:
238		 Reid:
282
8PM Carlson:
543		 AC360:
279		 Reid:
282
9PM Hannity:
401		 AC360:
267		 Maddow:
495
10PM Angle:
387		 Lemon:
269		 Maddow:
360
11PM @Night:
284		 SpecRpt:
204		 Melber:
197

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.950 | CNN: 1.011 | MSNBC: 1.650
Prime: FNC: 3.031 | CNN: 1.231 | MSNBC: 2.770

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.575		 Lead:
1.092		 Wallace:
2.055
5PM Five:
3.461		 SitRm:
1.192		 Wallace:
2.055
6PM Baier: 
2.748		 SitRm:
1.184		 Melber:
1.702
7PM MacCallum:
2.015		 Outfrnt:
1.119		 Reid:
1.974
8PM Carlson:
3.825		 AC360:
1.316		 Reid:
1.974
9PM Hannity:
2.786		 AC360:
1.177		 Maddow:
3.611
10PM Angle:
2.481		 Lemon:
1.200		 Maddow:
2.706
11PM @Night:
1.592		 SpecRpt:
909		 Williams:
1.443

