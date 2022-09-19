Ratings

Friday, Sept. 16 Scoreboard: The Five Regains No. 1 Ranking in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 233 | CNN: 109 | MSNBC: 99
Prime: FNC: 258 | CNN: 114 | MSNBC: 95

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
185		 Tapper:
140		 Wallace:
154
5PM Five:
377		 Tapper:
133		 Wallace:
6PM Spcl Rprt:
230		 Blitzer:
122		 Melber:
164
7PM Prmetime:
221		 Burnett:
127		 Reid:
125
8PM Carlson:
327		 Cooper:
142		 Hayes:
132
9PM Hannity:
229		 Tonight:
108		 Wagner:
94
10PM Ingraham:
217		 Lemon:
93		 Engel Spcl:
59
11PM Gutfeld:
274		 Lemon:
94		 Ruhle:
83

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.718 | CNN: 615 | MSNBC: 956
Prime: FNC: 2.342 | CNN: 689 | MSNBC: 1.206

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.371		 Tapper:
742		 Wallace:
1.510
5PM Five:
3.065		 Tapper:
725		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Spcl Rprt:
2.141		 Blitzer:
691		 Melber:
1.348
7PM Prmetime:
2.210		 Burnett:
774		 Reid:
1.372
8PM Carlson:
2.755		 Cooper:
816		 Hayes:
1.372
9PM Hannity:
2.301		 Tonight:
598		 Wagner:
1.396
10PM Ingraham:
1.970		 Lemon:
654		 Engel Spcl:
850
11PM Gutfeld:
1.991		 Lemon:
484		 Ruhle:
762

 

