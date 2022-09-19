Friday, Sept. 16 Scoreboard: The Five Regains No. 1 Ranking in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 233 | CNN: 109 | MSNBC: 99
Prime: FNC: 258 | CNN: 114 | MSNBC: 95
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
185
|Tapper:
140
|Wallace:
154
|5PM
|Five:
377
|Tapper:
133
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
230
|Blitzer:
122
|Melber:
164
|7PM
|Prmetime:
221
|Burnett:
127
|Reid:
125
|8PM
|Carlson:
327
|Cooper:
142
|Hayes:
132
|9PM
|Hannity:
229
|Tonight:
108
|Wagner:
94
|10PM
|Ingraham:
217
|Lemon:
93
|Engel Spcl:
59
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
274
|Lemon:
94
|Ruhle:
83
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.718 | CNN: 615 | MSNBC: 956
Prime: FNC: 2.342 | CNN: 689 | MSNBC: 1.206
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.371
|Tapper:
742
|Wallace:
1.510
|5PM
|Five:
3.065
|Tapper:
725
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
2.141
|Blitzer:
691
|Melber:
1.348
|7PM
|Prmetime:
2.210
|Burnett:
774
|Reid:
1.372
|8PM
|Carlson:
2.755
|Cooper:
816
|Hayes:
1.372
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.301
|Tonight:
598
|Wagner:
1.396
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.970
|Lemon:
654
|Engel Spcl:
850
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.991
|Lemon:
484
|Ruhle:
762