Ratings

Friday, Sept. 11 Scoreboard: Fox News Won Nearly Every Hour on 9/11

By A.J. Katz Comment

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home—called Out of Home (OOH)—in official program ratings. OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible. 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 394 | CNN: 214 | MSNBC: 216
Prime: FNC: 579 | CNN: 277 | MSNBC: 316

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
343		 Tapper:
223		 Wallace:
265
5PM Five:
533		 Blitzer:
286		 Wallace:
6PM Baier: 
407		 Blitzer:
274		 Melber:
271
7PM MacCallum:
364		 Burnett:
292		 Reid:
250
8PM Carlson:
677		 Cooper:
319		 Hayes:
272
9PM HntySpcl:
548		 Cuomo:
269		 Maddow:
441
10PM Ingraham:
511		 Lemon:
243		 LastWord:
235
11PM Bream:
324		 Lemon:
187		 Williams:
184

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.223 | CNN: 1.006 | MSNBC: 1.572
Prime: FNC: 3.657 | CNN: 1.330 | MSNBC: 2.360

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.766		 Tapper:
1.138		 Wallace:
2.110
5PM Five:
3.352		 Blitzer:
1.397		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier: 
2.562		 Blitzer:
1.131		 Melber:
1.835
7PM MacCallum:
2.268		 Burnett:
1.253		 Reid:
1.716
8PM Carlson:
4.065		 Cooper:
1.460		 Hayes:
1.926
9PM HntySpcl:
3.849		 Cuomo:
1.414		 Maddow:
3.180
10PM Ingraham:
3.056		 Lemon:
1.115		 LastWord:
1.975
11PM Bream:
1.837		 Lemon:
804		 Williams:
1.655

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement