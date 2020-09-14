Friday, Sept. 11 Scoreboard: Fox News Won Nearly Every Hour on 9/11

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home—called Out of Home (OOH)—in official program ratings. OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 394 | CNN: 214 | MSNBC: 216
Prime: FNC: 579 | CNN: 277 | MSNBC: 316
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
343
|Tapper:
223
|Wallace:
265
|5PM
|Five:
533
|Blitzer:
286
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
407
|Blitzer:
274
|Melber:
271
|7PM
|MacCallum:
364
|Burnett:
292
|Reid:
250
|8PM
|Carlson:
677
|Cooper:
319
|Hayes:
272
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
548
|Cuomo:
269
|Maddow:
441
|10PM
|Ingraham:
511
|Lemon:
243
|LastWord:
235
|11PM
|Bream:
324
|Lemon:
187
|Williams:
184
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.223 | CNN: 1.006 | MSNBC: 1.572
Prime: FNC: 3.657 | CNN: 1.330 | MSNBC: 2.360
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.766
|Tapper:
1.138
|Wallace:
2.110
|5PM
|Five:
3.352
|Blitzer:
1.397
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.562
|Blitzer:
1.131
|Melber:
1.835
|7PM
|MacCallum:
2.268
|Burnett:
1.253
|Reid:
1.716
|8PM
|Carlson:
4.065
|Cooper:
1.460
|Hayes:
1.926
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
3.849
|Cuomo:
1.414
|Maddow:
3.180
|10PM
|Ingraham:
3.056
|Lemon:
1.115
|LastWord:
1.975
|11PM
|Bream:
1.837
|Lemon:
804
|Williams:
1.655