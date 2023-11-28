Friday, November 24 Scoreboard: The Five Remains Most-Watched Cable News Show

A25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 152 | CNN: 100 | MSNBC: 63
Prime: FNC: 212 | CNN: 83 | MSNBC: 67
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Your World:
153
|Lead:
114
|MSReports:
62
|5PM
|Five:
214
|Lead:
102
|DdlineWH:
75
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
175
|Blitzer:
69
|Melber:
98
|7PM
|Angle Spcl:
171
|Blitzer:
105
|Why Is:
104
|8PM
|WttrsPrime:
263
|Collins:
105
|Why Is:
—
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
220
|Collins:
84
|Why Is:
50
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
154
|Collins:
60
|Why Is:
—
|11PM
|Spcl Rprt:
78
|WhleStry:
69
|Periodical:
22
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Advertisement
Total Day: FNC: 1.203 | CNN: 601 | MSNBC: 671
Prime: FNC: 1.402 | CNN: 451 | MSNBC: 820
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Your Wrld:
1.092
|Lead:
658
|MSReports:
714
|5PM
|Five:
1.925
|Lead:
655
|DdlineWH:
897
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
1.626
|Blitzer:
570
|Melber:
953
|7PM
|Angle Spcl:
1.554
|Blitzer:
606
|Why Is:
1.045
|8PM
|WttrsPrime:
1.549
|Collins:
486
|Why Is:
—
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
1.311
|Collins:
449
|Why Is:
707
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
1.344
|Collins:
418
|Why Is:
—
|11PM
|Spcl Rprt:
616
|WhleStry:
404
|Periodical:
267