Friday, November 24 Scoreboard: The Five Remains Most-Watched Cable News Show

By A.J. Katz 

A25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 152 | CNN: 100 | MSNBC: 63
Prime: FNC: 212 | CNN: 83 | MSNBC: 67

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Your World:
153		 Lead:
114		 MSReports:
62
5PM Five:
214		 Lead:
102		 DdlineWH:
75
6PM Spcl Rprt:
175		 Blitzer:
69		 Melber:
98
7PM Angle Spcl:
171		 Blitzer:
105		 Why Is:
104
8PM WttrsPrime:
263		 Collins:
105		 Why Is:
9PM Hnty Spcl:
220		 Collins:
84		 Why Is:
50
10PM Gutfeld:
154		 Collins:
60		 Why Is:
11PM Spcl Rprt:
78		 WhleStry:
69		 Periodical:
22

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.203 | CNN: 601 | MSNBC: 671
Prime: FNC: 1.402 | CNN: 451 | MSNBC: 820

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Your Wrld:
1.092		 Lead:
658		 MSReports:
714
5PM Five:
1.925		 Lead:
655		 DdlineWH:
897
6PM Spcl Rprt:
1.626		 Blitzer:
570		 Melber:
953
7PM Angle Spcl:
1.554		 Blitzer:
606		 Why Is:
1.045
8PM WttrsPrime:
1.549		 Collins:
486		 Why Is:
9PM Hnty Spcl:
1.311		 Collins:
449		 Why Is:
707
10PM Gutfeld:
1.344		 Collins:
418		 Why Is:
11PM Spcl Rprt:
616		 WhleStry:
404		 Periodical:
267

 

