Friday, March 27 Scoreboard: Fox Remains Top Network For Coronavirus Task Force Briefings

By A.J. Katz Comment

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 641 | CNN: 551 | MSNBC: 336
Prime: FNC: 825 | CNN: 649 | MSNBC: 501

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
699		 Tapper:
563		 Wallace:
403
5PM Five:
995		 Blitzer:
714		 MTP/PrsCnf
356/383
6PM Baier:
1.133		 cont.:
 cont.:
7PM MacCallum:
903		 cont.:
 News:
377
8PM Carlson:
934		 TwnHll:
648		 Hayes:
432
9PM Hannity:
824		 Cuomo:
679		 Maddow:
644
10PM Ingraham:
717		 Lemon:
618		 LastWord:
427
11PM Bream:
563		 Lemon:
493		 Williams:
335

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 3.046 | CNN: 1.737 | MSNBC: 1.823
Prime: FNC: 4.293 | CNN: 2.165 | MSNBC: 2.661

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
3.365		 Tapper:
2.022		 Wallace:
2.368
5PM Five:
5.088		 Blitzer:
2.394		 MTP/PrsCnf:
2.185/2.152
6PM Baier:
5.492		 cont.:
—-		 cont.:
—-
7PM MacCallum:
3.850		 cont.:
—-		 News:
1.991
8PM Carlson:
4.545		 TwnHll:
2.397		 Hayes:
2.198
9PM Hannity:
4.493		 Cuomo:
2.235		 Maddow:
3.410
10PM Ingraham:
3.840		 Lemon:
1.862		 LastWord:
2.377
11PM Bream:
2.346		 Lemon:
1.395		 Williams:
1.918

 

