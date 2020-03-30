Friday, March 27 Scoreboard: Fox Remains Top Network For Coronavirus Task Force Briefings

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 641 | CNN: 551 | MSNBC: 336
Prime: FNC: 825 | CNN: 649 | MSNBC: 501
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
699
|Tapper:
563
|Wallace:
403
|5PM
|Five:
995
|Blitzer:
714
|MTP/PrsCnf
356/383
|6PM
|Baier:
1.133
|cont.:
—
|cont.:
—
|7PM
|MacCallum:
903
|cont.:
—
|News:
377
|8PM
|Carlson:
934
|TwnHll:
648
|Hayes:
432
|9PM
|Hannity:
824
|Cuomo:
679
|Maddow:
644
|10PM
|Ingraham:
717
|Lemon:
618
|LastWord:
427
|11PM
|Bream:
563
|Lemon:
493
|Williams:
335
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 3.046 | CNN: 1.737 | MSNBC: 1.823
Prime: FNC: 4.293 | CNN: 2.165 | MSNBC: 2.661
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
3.365
|Tapper:
2.022
|Wallace:
2.368
|5PM
|Five:
5.088
|Blitzer:
2.394
|MTP/PrsCnf:
2.185/2.152
|6PM
|Baier:
5.492
|cont.:
—-
|cont.:
—-
|7PM
|MacCallum:
3.850
|cont.:
—-
|News:
1.991
|8PM
|Carlson:
4.545
|TwnHll:
2.397
|Hayes:
2.198
|9PM
|Hannity:
4.493
|Cuomo:
2.235
|Maddow:
3.410
|10PM
|Ingraham:
3.840
|Lemon:
1.862
|LastWord:
2.377
|11PM
|Bream:
2.346
|Lemon:
1.395
|Williams:
1.918