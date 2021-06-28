Ratings

Friday, June 25 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins Total Day, Prime in Key Measurements

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 231 | CNN: 200 | MSNBC: 150
Prime: FNC: 343 | CNN: 215 | MSNBC: 179

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto/Cvin Prs Cnf:
239/207/218/269		 Nwsrm:
 Wlce/PrsCnf:
255/213
5PM Five: 
362		 Tapper:
224		 PrsCnf/Wlce:
—/168
6PM Special Report: 
231		 Blitzer:
206		 Melber:
177
7PM Primetime:
219		 Outfrnt:
213		 Reid:
160
8PM Carlson:
399		 Cooper:
230		 All In:
167
9PM HntySpcl:
346		 Cuomo:
209		 Maddow:
228
10PM Ingraham:
283		 Lemon:
207		 O’Donnell:
143
11PM Gutfeld:
247		 Cooper:
210		 Williams:
165

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.519 | CNN: 859 | MSNBC: 1.131
Prime: FNC: 2.206 | CNN: 924 | MSNBC: 1.687

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto/Chauvin Press Conf:
1.540/1.464/1.376/1.633		 Nwsrm:
—-		 Wlce/PrsCnf:
1.716/1.386
5PM Five:
2.613		 Tapper:
911		 PrsCnf/Wlce:
—-/1.270
6PM Special Report: 
1.725		 Blitzer:
847		 Melber:
1.339
7PM Primetime:
1.442		 Burnett:
936		 Reid:
1.166
8PM Carlson:
2.457		 Cooper:
982		 All In:
1.390
9PM HntySpcl:
2.191		 Cuomo:
1.047		 Maddow:
2.194
10PM Ingraham:
1.969		 Lemon:
744		 O’Donnell:
1.477
11PM Gutfeld:
1.484		 Cooper:
637		 Williams:
1.226

 

Advertisement
Advertisement