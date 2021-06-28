Friday, June 25 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins Total Day, Prime in Key Measurements

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 231 | CNN: 200 | MSNBC: 150
Prime: FNC: 343 | CNN: 215 | MSNBC: 179
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto/Cvin Prs Cnf:
239/207/218/269
|Nwsrm:
—
|Wlce/PrsCnf:
255/213
|5PM
|Five:
362
|Tapper:
224
|PrsCnf/Wlce:
—/168
|6PM
|Special Report:
231
|Blitzer:
206
|Melber:
177
|7PM
|Primetime:
219
|Outfrnt:
213
|Reid:
160
|8PM
|Carlson:
399
|Cooper:
230
|All In:
167
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
346
|Cuomo:
209
|Maddow:
228
|10PM
|Ingraham:
283
|Lemon:
207
|O’Donnell:
143
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
247
|Cooper:
210
|Williams:
165
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.519 | CNN: 859 | MSNBC: 1.131
Prime: FNC: 2.206 | CNN: 924 | MSNBC: 1.687
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto/Chauvin Press Conf:
1.540/1.464/1.376/1.633
|Nwsrm:
—-
|Wlce/PrsCnf:
1.716/1.386
|5PM
|Five:
2.613
|Tapper:
911
|PrsCnf/Wlce:
—-/1.270
|6PM
|Special Report:
1.725
|Blitzer:
847
|Melber:
1.339
|7PM
|Primetime:
1.442
|Burnett:
936
|Reid:
1.166
|8PM
|Carlson:
2.457
|Cooper:
982
|All In:
1.390
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
2.191
|Cuomo:
1.047
|Maddow:
2.194
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.969
|Lemon:
744
|O’Donnell:
1.477
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.484
|Cooper:
637
|Williams:
1.226