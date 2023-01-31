Ratings

Friday, Jan. 27 Scoreboard: Erin Burnett Is No. 1 in A25-54 Demo, Lifted by Tyre Nichols Deadly Police Beating Video Coverage

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 274 | CNN: 176 | MSNBC: 106
Prime: FNC: 373 | CNN: 318 | MSNBC: 158

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
284		 Lead:
149		 Wallace:
137
5PM Five:
411		 Blitzer:
155		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
316		 Blitzer:
217		 The Beat:
156
7PM Watters:
451		 Burnett:
546		 Reid:
198
8PM Carlson:
503		 AC360:
416		 Hayes:
196
9PM Hannity:
352		 AC360:
291		 Wagner:
160
10PM Angle:
263		 Tonight:
248		 Last Word:
117
11PM Gutfeld:
261		 Tonight:
184		 Ruhle:
104

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.825 | CNN: 778 | MSNBC: 874
Prime: FNC: 2.356 | CNN: 1.309 | MSNBC: 1.132

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.570		 Lead:
743		 Wallace:
 1.300
5PM Five:
3.241		 Blitzer:
723		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier.:
 2.515		 Blitzer:
957		 The Beat:
 1.338
7PM Watters:
 3.354		 Burnett:
2.165		 Reid:
1.319
8PM Carlson:
 3.117		 AC360:
1.801		 Hayes:
1.376
9PM Hannity:
 2.381		 AC360:
1.182		 Wagner:
1.037
10PM Angle:
 1.570		 Tonight:
945		 Last Word:
982
11PM Gutfeld:
 1.569		 Tonight:
649		 Ruhle:
682

 

