Friday, Jan. 27 Scoreboard: Erin Burnett Is No. 1 in A25-54 Demo, Lifted by Tyre Nichols Deadly Police Beating Video Coverage

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 274 | CNN: 176 | MSNBC: 106
Prime: FNC: 373 | CNN: 318 | MSNBC: 158
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
284
|Lead:
149
|Wallace:
137
|5PM
|Five:
411
|Blitzer:
155
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
316
|Blitzer:
217
|The Beat:
156
|7PM
|Watters:
451
|Burnett:
546
|Reid:
198
|8PM
|Carlson:
503
|AC360:
416
|Hayes:
196
|9PM
|Hannity:
352
|AC360:
291
|Wagner:
160
|10PM
|Angle:
263
|Tonight:
248
|Last Word:
117
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
261
|Tonight:
184
|Ruhle:
104
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.825 | CNN: 778 | MSNBC: 874
Prime: FNC: 2.356 | CNN: 1.309 | MSNBC: 1.132
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.570
|Lead:
743
|Wallace:
1.300
|5PM
|Five:
3.241
|Blitzer:
723
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier.:
2.515
|Blitzer:
957
|The Beat:
1.338
|7PM
|Watters:
3.354
|Burnett:
2.165
|Reid:
1.319
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.117
|AC360:
1.801
|Hayes:
1.376
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.381
|AC360:
1.182
|Wagner:
1.037
|10PM
|Angle:
1.570
|Tonight:
945
|Last Word:
982
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.569
|Tonight:
649
|Ruhle:
682