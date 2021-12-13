Ratings

Friday, Dec. 10 Scoreboard: The Five, Tucker Carlson Split First Place

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 259 | CNN: 97 | MSNBC: 81
Prime: FNC: 338 | CNN: 105 | MSNBC: 146

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
227		 Lead:
103		 Wallace:
116
5PM Five: 
344		 Blitzer:
133		 Wallace:
6PM Spcl Rprt: 
286		 Blitzer:
109		 Melber:
125
7PM Primetime:
272		 Outfrnt:
104		 Reid:
111
8PM Carlson:
381		 Cooper:
135		 Hayes:
114
9PM Hannity:
315		 CNN Tnt:
86		 Maddow:
251
10PM Ingraham:
316		 Lemon:
94		 PaperGlue:
66
11PM Gutfeld:
323		 CNN Spcl:
69		 PaperGlue:
–/39

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.667 | CNN: 508 | MSNBC: 842
Prime: FNC: 2.496 | CNN: 594 | MSNBC: 1.390

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.450		 Lead:
643		 Wallace:
1.234
5PM Five:
3.108		 Blitzer:
652		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Spcl Rprt: 
2.070		 Blitzer:
533		 Melber:
1.145
7PM Primetime:
1.799		 Outfrnt:
581		 Reid:
1.009
8PM Carlson:
2.850		 Cooper:
676		 Hayes:
1.305
9PM Hannity:
2.323		 CNN Tnt:
523		 Maddow:
2.066
10PM Ingraham:
2.314		 Lemon:
583		 PaperGlue:
696
11PM Gutfeld:
1.956		 Lemon:
383		 PaperGlue:
—/366

 

