Friday, Dec. 10 Scoreboard: The Five, Tucker Carlson Split First Place

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 259 | CNN: 97 | MSNBC: 81
Prime: FNC: 338 | CNN: 105 | MSNBC: 146
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
227
|Lead:
103
|Wallace:
116
|5PM
|Five:
344
|Blitzer:
133
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
286
|Blitzer:
109
|Melber:
125
|7PM
|Primetime:
272
|Outfrnt:
104
|Reid:
111
|8PM
|Carlson:
381
|Cooper:
135
|Hayes:
114
|9PM
|Hannity:
315
|CNN Tnt:
86
|Maddow:
251
|10PM
|Ingraham:
316
|Lemon:
94
|PaperGlue:
66
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
323
|CNN Spcl:
69
|PaperGlue:
–/39
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.667 | CNN: 508 | MSNBC: 842
Prime: FNC: 2.496 | CNN: 594 | MSNBC: 1.390
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.450
|Lead:
643
|Wallace:
1.234
|5PM
|Five:
3.108
|Blitzer:
652
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
2.070
|Blitzer:
533
|Melber:
1.145
|7PM
|Primetime:
1.799
|Outfrnt:
581
|Reid:
1.009
|8PM
|Carlson:
2.850
|Cooper:
676
|Hayes:
1.305
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.323
|CNN Tnt:
523
|Maddow:
2.066
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.314
|Lemon:
583
|PaperGlue:
696
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.956
|Lemon:
383
|PaperGlue:
—/366