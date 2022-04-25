Ratings

Friday, April 22 Scoreboard: Fox News Delivers Top 14 Cable News Shows Among Adults 25-54

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 294 | CNN: 129 | MSNBC: 93
Prime: FNC: 350 | CNN: 149 | MSNBC: 135

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
236		 Tapper:
145		 Wallace:
108
5PM Five:
473		 Tapper:
151		 Wallace:
6PM Spcl Rprt:
401		 Blitzer:
122		 Melber:
91
7PM Prmetime:
334		 Outfrnt:
171		 Reid:
109
8PM Carlson:
506		 AC360:
184		 All In:
107
9PM Hnty:
329		 Tonight:
120		 TRMS:
197
10PM Angle:
216		 Lemon:
142		 Engel Spcl:
100
11PM Gutfeld:
285		 Lemon:
135		 11th Hour:
96

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.748 | CNN: 583 | MSNBC: 871
Prime: FNC: 2.282 | CNN: 661 | MSNBC: 1.220

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.490		 Tapper:
676		 Wallace:
1.172
5PM Five:
3.274		 Tapper:
646		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Spcl Rprt:
2.257		 Blitzer:
521		 Melber:
1.114
7PM Prmetime:
2.047		 Outfrnt:
629		 Reid:
1.079
8PM Carlson:
2.930		 AC360:
793		 All In:
1.175
9PM Hnty:
2.312		 Tonight:
610		 TRMS:
1.560
10PM Angle:
1.604		 Lemon:
580		 Engel Spcl:
923
11PM Gutfeld:
1.641		 Lemon:
509		 11th Hour:
668

 

