Friday, April 22 Scoreboard: Fox News Delivers Top 14 Cable News Shows Among Adults 25-54

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 294 | CNN: 129 | MSNBC: 93
Prime: FNC: 350 | CNN: 149 | MSNBC: 135
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
236
|Tapper:
145
|Wallace:
108
|5PM
|Five:
473
|Tapper:
151
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
401
|Blitzer:
122
|Melber:
91
|7PM
|Prmetime:
334
|Outfrnt:
171
|Reid:
109
|8PM
|Carlson:
506
|AC360:
184
|All In:
107
|9PM
|Hnty:
329
|Tonight:
120
|TRMS:
197
|10PM
|Angle:
216
|Lemon:
142
|Engel Spcl:
100
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
285
|Lemon:
135
|11th Hour:
96
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.748 | CNN: 583 | MSNBC: 871
Prime: FNC: 2.282 | CNN: 661 | MSNBC: 1.220
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.490
|Tapper:
676
|Wallace:
1.172
|5PM
|Five:
3.274
|Tapper:
646
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
2.257
|Blitzer:
521
|Melber:
1.114
|7PM
|Prmetime:
2.047
|Outfrnt:
629
|Reid:
1.079
|8PM
|Carlson:
2.930
|AC360:
793
|All In:
1.175
|9PM
|Hnty:
2.312
|Tonight:
610
|TRMS:
1.560
|10PM
|Angle:
1.604
|Lemon:
580
|Engel Spcl:
923
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.641
|Lemon:
509
|11th Hour:
668