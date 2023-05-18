Fresh Off Elon Musk Interview, CNBC’s David Faber Throws Out First Pitch at Citi Field

Fresh off scoring an exclusive, news-making interview with Elon Musk earlier in the week, CNBC anchor David Faber found himself on the mound Thursday afternoon at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

Faber, who co-anchors the morning program CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, is an avid Mets fan and was on hand to throw the first pitch during the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Perhaps the longtime business newser is a good luck charm because the Mets went on to beat the Major League Baseball-best Rays this afternoon 3-2, winning consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month.

In a subsequent Tweet, after throwing his pitch, Faber didn’t seem too pleased with his effort.

Follow up. I did not bring the heat. https://t.co/gIoKDROhaJ — David Faber (@davidfaber) May 18, 2023

Earlier this week, Faber traveled to Austin, Texas, to interview Musk live after the 2023 Tesla Annual Meeting. In a wide-ranging interview which aired Tuesday evening during CNBC’s Last Call program, Musk answered questions about Twitter, AI, Tesla, and more.

Faber, who has been with CNBC for 30 years, has broken many big financial stories, interviewed notable CEOs from many industries, and reported for 10 documentaries that received Loeb, Emmy, Peabody, and duPont awards.

Video of Faber throwing the first pitch will be shown during Friday’s edition of Squawk on the Street at 9 a.m. E.T.