Fox Weather Will Simulcast Weekend Morning Show on FBN

Fox News Media is looking to grow its new AVOD streaming service Fox Weather by simulcasting one of the platform’s weekend morning shows on a linear channel: Fox Business.

Beginning on Saturday, FBN viewers can view America’s Weather Weekend live from 6-8 a.m ET each weekend. This marks the first time the streaming service will be available to a linear audience since it launched in October.

Following the two-hour FBN simulcast, America’s Weather Weekend will continue live on Fox Weather until noon.

The program features meteorologists Amy Freeze and Craig Herrera from the studio in Manhattan, and meteorologist John Marshall along with Fox Weather’s team of journalists stationed across the country.