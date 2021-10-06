Fox Weather Will Launch on Monday, Oct. 25

The 24/7 streaming weather news service Fox Weather has announced its launch date: Monday, Oct. 25.

In addition to the official launch date, the service is also announcing that WABC Channel 7 meteorologist Amy Freeze is jumping to Fox Weather as an anchor. Our sister blog TVSpy reported late last week that Freeze was leaving America’s most-watched local station, and now we know where she has has landed.

“We have been working towards this moment for the last nine months and are thrilled to debut Fox Weather with our talented and innovative team, including Amy Freeze whose versatility and decades of experience are a great addition,” Fox Weather president Sharri Berg said in a statement.

Fox Weather is a free service that will be available at foxweather.com and through the Fox Weather app for iOS and Android. Fox Weather will also available be on internet-connected TVs via Fox Now, the Fox News app, and Tubi.

Utilizing Fox News’ newsgathering units along with Fox TV Stations’ team of 120 meteorologists across the country, Fox Weather will offer users a suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming.

Armed with an ideal last name for a meteorologist, Freeze joins Fox Weather from the ABC O&O in New York. Since 2011, she has been part of the station’s Eyewitness News Weather Team, where she also hosted the Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday morning shows. Previously, Freeze was the first female chief meteorologist in Chicago, while working at the local Fox owned and operated station WFLD. She previously worked at WCAU in Philadelphia, Denver’s KMGH and KPTV’s Good Day Oregon morning news program in Portland, Ore.