Fox Weather Meterologist Amy Freeze Discusses One of the Worst Wildfire Events in U.S. History

If you live on the East Coast of the U.S. (as many of our readers do), you’re likely wondering what the heck is up with the massive orange glow that has enveloped the region on Wednesday.

It hails from Canada.

Canadian firefighters have been struggling to control the more than 400 wildfires raging across Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec this week, and smoke is now blowing south and blanketing much of the East Coast.

New York City’s air quality hit its worst level on record, and residents are wearing masks used during the heart off the Covid-19 pandemic while walking the streets. Children remained indoors during lunch hour, some schools closed and public officials warned people against going outside on Wednesday.

The smoke forced the cancellation of the New York Yankees and New York Liberty’s respective home contests.

The haze is expected to remain in the region for a couple of days because the weather system pushing it around the atmosphere is stagnant, the National Weather Service stated in a recent forecast. The models seem to be showing that a more dense smoke layer could reach further west into cities like Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Why is this happening, and how long can we expect it to last for?

These are just a couple questions we posed to Fox Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze, who has been appearing across Fox News Media programming throughout the day explaining the weather phenomenon to viewers.

TVNewser: So, how did this happen? Where did the orange glow come from and how long can we expect this phenomenon to last for?

Freeze: A stagnant weather pattern — an atmospheric roadblock– is keeping a low pressure system over the northeast which circulates the air from Canada southward over the U.S. border — and the air is mixing to low levels near the surface of the earth — the air is contaminated by smoke from the wildfires in Eastern Canada.

About 420 wildfires are currently burning across the country in Canada — but it’s the fires in Nova Scotia and Quebec that are being sent into the northeastern U.S. There are a series of events that lead to wildfires.

In the U.S., 85% of wildfires are human caused, one in four are caused by arson. In Canada, 50% of wildfires are human caused, 50% are caused by lightning. In both countries, forest management is a mess. These are the direct and obvious causes to out of control wildfires. However, the smoke overhead in New York City can be correlated to last hurricane season and beetles, among other things. Category 4 Fiona paralleled the east coast in the Atlantic and in the Canadian Maritimes. Fiona became the strongest extratropical cyclone in Canada’s recorded history. The onshore winds went to 97 mph taking out thousands of trees in nova scotia, then a beetle invested the forests in Quebec taking out thousands of trees there. And a dominate weather pattern this winter kept the snow low in eastern Canada — followed by extreme heat through the month of February with exceptionally high temps over the country. The warmth and abnormally dry conditions resulted in dry vegetation. So dead trees from Fiona leftovers, the dead trees from beetle infestation and a warm/dry season lead to plenty of fuel to burn and vulnerability for wildfires to burn out of control. How they ignited exactly is under investigation by Canada.

What precautions should folks in the affected areas be taking right now?

Vulnerable people should not go outside. Others should limit outdoor activities when the air quality index is above 150 or in the “unhealthy” category. Today’s levels at more than 400 meaning it’s hazardous for us to breathe. The smoke particles are tiny and when they are inhaled, it’s bringing foreign matter into our bodies. A change in the wind to clear the smoke or rain to rinse out the atmosphere is needed to clear up the air quality. That could happen along the Interstate-95 corridor in the northeast Saturday. There may be some improvements in places over the next 48 hours but most likely there will be and ebb and flow in the poor air quality readings until there is a major shift in the weather this weekend. And until the fires are out, weather coming in from the north will drag smoke along with it.

New York hasn’t seen impact from wildfires since 2021 (I believe?), and this is by far the most significant to date, impacting much of the northeastern U.S. What does that say about the overall effect of climate change, especially from events that weren’t previously a concern?

The haze and poor air quality is from a wildfire, not from climate change. Climate change is a concept of warming temperatures. The warming of the environment can alter weather patterns and in turn change the way that weather behaves, but a linear conclusion that climate change caused the smoke is not accurate.

The climate has been a global topic for a while, but this has taken off in NYC. How does it compare to other emergencies and weather events you’ve covered?

Today, New York City had the worst air quality readings in recorded history (note recorded history is VERY short for AQI). NYC had the worst air quality on the planet at times over the past 24 hours. Because the smoke infiltrated major cities, 12 states had poor air quality and 60 million Americans were exposed, it’s gotten a lot of attention. It not only looks bad, it smells bad and can even cause burning in the eyes and throat and threaten vulnerable individuals with health problems.

But “air quality science” and documentation of it is fairly young, meaning the science and data is not lengthy here. We know how to measure the air, and are learning more all the time on how to collect the samples and report them so that research can be done to show the human impact of particulate matter. There are times in documented history where this scenario has been recorded in other ways, for example the history of New England’s Dark Day in May 1780 is documented by Harvard University and Revolutionary War Heroes. The skies went dark that day, all over New England and into Pennsylvania and New Jersey because of smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Americans can get their forecasts on their phone, they can log on to social media, they can of course walk outside and observe what’s happening. Why, in your view, is weather on television—linear or streaming—still essential?

Weather from a meteorologist on television does something that technology cannot do, it brings humanity. The forecast in person brings drama, interpretation and meaning. “What” the weather is does not reveal “how” it will impact lives. And I would say that the forecast in person brings something that is missing in society…… human contact!! A forecast from a human about anecdotal conditions of how their day may go goes a long way to connect us to each other, and we are missing connection in society. Getting the forecast from a human cannot be replaced by technology — also there’s something about hearing about the weather from a human that allows you to start the conversation in the elevator “well, they say the smoke will clear by the weekend.” And everybody automatically knows who “they” are!