Fox Weather Anchor Jason Frazer Wins 2023 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge

By A.J. Katz 

The University of Connecticut Huskies completed an epic run through the 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball tournament by defeating the San Diego State University Aztecs 76-59 in the national championship game in Houston.

The tournament title win, the fifth in UCONN men’s basketball program history, also means that we have a new TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge champion for 2023, and he’s a first-time participant: Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer.

How did Frazer pull off the victory? Well, for one, he was the only participant in this year’s challenge who predicted UCONN to win it all before the festivities started. And no, he didn’t attend the school. In addition to the weather, I guess these meteorologists are pretty good at forecasting the results of college basketball games, a sentiment echoed by Frazer himself.

“I spent three years working and living in Connecticut (WFSB-TV),” Frazer told TVNewser. “I know how strong the UConn program is. The men’s basketball team did have some changes earlier this season, Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson and Jordan Hawkins remained the core of the team. UConn decided to build around these three. I believe all three one day will be stars in the NBA. Go Huskies!!!”

He added, “Also never doubt the prediction of a Meteorologist. Trust the forecast.”

The morning anchor for Fox-owned streaming weather service finished the challenge with 108 points. That’s 37 points clear of second place.

Who followed Frazer? Bloomberg Quicktake anchor Scarlet Fu finished this year’s challenge in second place with 71 points, and she’s followed by CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer, PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins, NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander, CNBC Last Call host Brian Sullivan, TVNewser/Adweek senior editor A.J. Katz, Bloomberg Markets: The Close co-host Romaine Bostick, Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke and PBS NewsHour general manager Michael Rancillo rounding out the top 10 with 49 points.

Last night’s game also represented the end of an era in sports television, as CBS Sports legendary lead broadcaster Jim Nantz officially stepped down from men’s college basketball play-by-play duties after calling 37 March Madness tournaments, including 32 consecutive national championship games for the network.

“Everybody has a story. Everybody has a story to tell,” Nantz said on-air after the game’s conclusion. “Just try to tell that story, and be kind.”

He added, “Let me say one more thing. To everybody in college basketball, my family and all the viewers, thank you for being my friend.”

And a big THANK YOU again to everyone who participated in the 14th Annual TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge. See you next year!

2023 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge Final Standings
Rank Network Name Score Correct Max Score Champion
1 Fox Weather Jason Frazer 108 34 108 UCONN
2 Bloomberg Scarlet Fu 71 33 71 Alabama
3 CNBC Jim Cramer 62 37 62 Texas
4 PBS NewsHour Lisa Desjardins 57 32 57 Alabama
5 NBC News Peter Alexander 57 36 57 Purdue
6 CNBC Brian Sullivan 56 31 56 Purdue
7 TVNewser/Adweek A.J. Katz 55 34 55 Alabama
8 Bloomberg Romaine Bostick 54 37 54 Houston
9 Fox News Kevin Corke 54 38 54 Alabama
10 PBS NewsHour Michael Rancillo 49 31 49 Houston
11 CNBC Sara Eisen 49 36 49 Houston
12 Fox News Todd Piro 48 35 48 Houston
13 NBC News Janelle Rodriguez 47 34 47 Purdue
14 CBS News Darius Walker 47 35 47 Alabama
15 fmr. CNBC Brian Steel 46 31 46 Houston
16 CNN John Berman 46 33 46 Purdue
17 CNBC Seema Mody 45 33 45 Kansas
18 CNBC Dominic Chu 45 33 45 Alabama
19 Bloomberg Kailey Leinz 45 32 45 Virginia
20 CNBC Anne Tironi 44 34 44 Kansas
21 The Weather Channel Alex Wallace 43 30 43 Alabama
22 CNBC Tyler Mathisen 42 28 42 Purdue
23 The Weather Channel Paul Goodloe 42 29 42 Houston
24 CNBC Matt Quayle 41 30 41 Alabama
25 ABC News Michael Huberman 41 31 41 Alabama
26 Fox News Joe Concha 41 30 41 UCLA
27 CNBC Jessica Golden 40 30 40 Alabama
28 Bloomberg Jason Kelly 40 32 40 UCLA
29 CNBC Matt Cuddy 40 29 40 Houston
30 Fox News Abby Hornacek 37 28 37 Marquette
31 CNBC Matt Rosoff 37 27 37 Houston
32 Bloomberg Tom Keene 37 30 37 Purdue
33 CNBC Joe Kernen 37 30 37 UCLA
34 CNN Kasie Hunt 36 28 36 Michigan State
35 NBC News Hallie Jackson 33 27 33 Houston
