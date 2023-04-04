Fox Weather Anchor Jason Frazer Wins 2023 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge

The University of Connecticut Huskies completed an epic run through the 2023 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball tournament by defeating the San Diego State University Aztecs 76-59 in the national championship game in Houston.

The tournament title win, the fifth in UCONN men’s basketball program history, also means that we have a new TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge champion for 2023, and he’s a first-time participant: Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer.

How did Frazer pull off the victory? Well, for one, he was the only participant in this year’s challenge who predicted UCONN to win it all before the festivities started. And no, he didn’t attend the school. In addition to the weather, I guess these meteorologists are pretty good at forecasting the results of college basketball games, a sentiment echoed by Frazer himself.

“I spent three years working and living in Connecticut (WFSB-TV),” Frazer told TVNewser. “I know how strong the UConn program is. The men’s basketball team did have some changes earlier this season, Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson and Jordan Hawkins remained the core of the team. UConn decided to build around these three. I believe all three one day will be stars in the NBA. Go Huskies!!!”

He added, “Also never doubt the prediction of a Meteorologist. Trust the forecast.”

The morning anchor for Fox-owned streaming weather service finished the challenge with 108 points. That’s 37 points clear of second place.

Who followed Frazer? Bloomberg Quicktake anchor Scarlet Fu finished this year’s challenge in second place with 71 points, and she’s followed by CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer, PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins, NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander, CNBC Last Call host Brian Sullivan, TVNewser/Adweek senior editor A.J. Katz, Bloomberg Markets: The Close co-host Romaine Bostick, Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke and PBS NewsHour general manager Michael Rancillo rounding out the top 10 with 49 points.

Last night’s game also represented the end of an era in sports television, as CBS Sports legendary lead broadcaster Jim Nantz officially stepped down from men’s college basketball play-by-play duties after calling 37 March Madness tournaments, including 32 consecutive national championship games for the network.

“Everybody has a story. Everybody has a story to tell,” Nantz said on-air after the game’s conclusion. “Just try to tell that story, and be kind.”

He added, “Let me say one more thing. To everybody in college basketball, my family and all the viewers, thank you for being my friend.”

And a big THANK YOU again to everyone who participated in the 14th Annual TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge. See you next year!