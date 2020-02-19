Fox News to Host Town Hall With Amy Klobuchar Next Thursday

Fresh off her third place finish in New Hampshire primary last week, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar will participate in a town hall with Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum next Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.

The town hall will air from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET on FNC.

This marks the 8th town hall event of the current election season hosted by Fox News and the second with Sen. Klobuchar. In May 2019, Baier and MacCallum co-hosted Sen. Klobuchar for her first Fox News town hall in Milwaukee, W.I.

The Minnesota senator attended the 10-year anniversary party for Special Report with Bret Baier back in January of last year.

Most recently, FNC presented a town hall with Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Jan. 26 in Des Moines, Iowa, moderated by Chris Wallace. The network’s town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders in April of last year remains the most-watched town hall of any candidate this cycle, with nearly 2.6 million viewers.

