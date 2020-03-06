Fox News to Host a Town Hall on Monday with Senator Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has agreed to do a second town hall with Fox News, and it will take place Monday evening in Detroit.

Coming off a town hall on Thursday with the president, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will also co-moderate Monday’s town hall with Sen. Sanders, which will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET on the night before the Michigan primary.

“Now more than ever, 2020 presidential candidates recognize the critical importance of our platform, comprised of significant block of Independent voters and the largest TV news audience in the nation,” Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace said in a statement. “We welcome Senator Sanders back to Fox News for a substantive conversation.”

Monday’s town hall will mark No. 11 for Fox News in the 2020 election cycle, and No. 10 with a Democratic candidate for president. FNC’s first town hall with Senator Sanders last April is the most watched town hall of the 2020 election cycle so far, with nearly 2.6 million viewers. Previous FNC town halls were held with former Democratic presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Comments