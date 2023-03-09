Fox News to Air Documentary About Correspondent Injured While Covering Russian Invasion of Ukraine

It’s been almost a year since Fox News’ Benjamin Hall suffered brutal injuries while on assignment for the network covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Getting Hall out of Ukraine was an intense undertaking and one worthy of a documentary that will air on the network this coming Sunday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line will detail what happened after the March 2022 attack that critically injured Hall and resulted in the deaths of FNC photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian freelance journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova.

“For the first time, details of Hall’s harrowing extraction from Ukraine and the arduous recovery that ensued will be shown. With help from nonprofit organization Save Our Allies and the Department of Defense, including Secretary Lloyd Austin and then-Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, along with FNC and the network’s Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, Hall was located and evacuated out of Ukraine to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center within 48 hours of the attack,” the company said.

The documentary will also air never-before-seen video of the moments leading up to the attack, captured by Zakrzewski himself, who Hall credits with keeping him alive.

Hall was transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, after 10 days and countless surgeries. He spent six months with doctors rebuilding his body before returning home to his family in London last August.

The two-hour documentary will feature first-hand accounts from Hall, who is Fox News’ State Department correspondent, and those who were integral to his rescue and recovery — his wife Alicia Meller, Zakrzewski’s widow Michelle Ross-Stanton, best friend Rick Findler, Fox News correspondents Jennifer Griffin, Trey Yingst, and Greg Palkot, Save Our Allies co-founder Sarah Verardo, a number of doctors and surgeons who helped him, among others.

Sacrifice and Survival: A Story From the Front Line is based on Hall’s memoir, Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home, which will be published on March 14, and an extended version of the documentary will be available on Fox Nation following the FNC debut.