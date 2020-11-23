Fox News’ Streaming Service Hosts the Second Annual Patriot Awards

The Fox News subscriber-based streaming video service Fox Nation hosted its second annual Patriot Awards this past Friday.

The program streamed live on Fox Nation, and was re-broadcast this past Sunday on Fox News Channel.

A number of the network’s conservative commentators participated in the virtual event, including Pete Hegseth, who played host for the second straight year. Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Dana Perino, country music stars Jessie James Decker and John Rich also participated.

Decker and some friends kicked off the broadcast with a rendition of the national anthem.

Then, came Hegseth: “Hello America! Welcome to the second annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards. I am Pete Hegseth and I am honored to be your host for the evening. Now it has been a year that nobody could have predicted and one that so many want to get rid of. Unlike so many things, you cannot put a lockdown on Patriotism.”

Army Capt. John Klein won The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior.

He later surprised his wife and three kids.

Ingraham awarded 9-year old Tyler Stallings with the Young Patriot Award. Stallings has raised more than $100,000 to buy essentials for homeless, elderly, ill and disabled veterans.

The ceremony benefited Answer the Call, and Fox Nation will donate $5 dollars to Answer the Call for every new subscription order from Nov. 13th through Nov. 22nd. The foundation provides financial assistance and support to the families of NYPD and NYFD who have been killed in the line of duty. (Last year over $50,000 was raised for Folds of Honor).

