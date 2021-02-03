Fox News Signs The Federalist’s Ben Domenech to Contributor Role

Fox News Media has signed conservative commentator and publisher of The Federalist Ben Domenech to a contributor role.

In making the announcement, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, “As a frequent guest, Ben’s insightful opinions have added depth to our coverage and engendered trust from our viewers. We are proud to welcome him to the Fox News Media family and are confident he will make an excellent addition to our unparalleled team of contributors.”

Domenech is the co-founder of The Federalist, a conservative online magazine that covers politics, policy, culture and religion. He is also host of The Federalist Radio Hour podcast and author of the daily political insider newsletter The Transom. Previously, Domenech was a fellow at The Manhattan Institute and senior fellow at The Heartland Institute. He served as editor-in-chief of The City, an academic journal focused on faith and culture published by Houston Baptist University. He also appeared across multiple networks during the 2012 and 2016 election cycles, most prominently on CBS’ Face the Nation.

Domenech is married to The View co-host Meghan McCain.

Comments