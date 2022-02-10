Fox News Signs Fort Myers Anchor Nate Foy as Correspondent

Some revolving door news coming out of Fox News this afternoon: Fort Myers NBC reporter/anchor Nate Foy is joining FNC as a New York-based correspondent. He will begin his new role this month.

Foy has worked at WBBH since 2016, serving as a weekday and weekend news anchor for the NBC station. During his tenure, Foy covered major news events including Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Dorian, Super Bowl LII and LIV, as well as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Most recently, he was a substitute anchor for primetime newscasts, while also anchoring 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily newscasts.

Previously, Foy served as sports anchor at Fort Myers, Fla.’s ABC station (WZVN-TV) where he anchored and produced the 6 and 11 p.m. sports segments, which were primarily Boston Red Sox spring training, Florida Gulf Coast University athletics, and NCAA basketball.