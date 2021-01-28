Fox News | Revolving Door

Fox News Media Signs Civil Rights Lawyer, Podcast Host Leo Terrell to Contributor Role

By A.J. Katz Comment

Fox News has signed civil right attorney and podcast host Leo Terrell as a paid contributor to provide commentary and analysis on Fox News and FBN.

Terrell, an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, will continue to host his podcast on Cumulus Media, Leo Terrell: America’s Fair Minded Civil Rights Attorney. He previously hosted a show on Cumulus Media’s Talk Radio 790 KABC-AM radio station in Los Angeles.

In addition to his frequent appearances on Fox News, Terrell has also provided legal and civil rights commentary across a number of prominent TV news programs, including Nightline, Larry King Live and Today.

