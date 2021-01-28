Fox News Media Signs Civil Rights Lawyer, Podcast Host Leo Terrell to Contributor Role

Fox News has signed civil right attorney and podcast host Leo Terrell as a paid contributor to provide commentary and analysis on Fox News and FBN.

Terrell, an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, will continue to host his podcast on Cumulus Media, Leo Terrell: America’s Fair Minded Civil Rights Attorney. He previously hosted a show on Cumulus Media’s Talk Radio 790 KABC-AM radio station in Los Angeles.

In addition to his frequent appearances on Fox News, Terrell has also provided legal and civil rights commentary across a number of prominent TV news programs, including Nightline, Larry King Live and Today.

