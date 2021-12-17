Fox News Radio’s Jared Halpern Elected RTCA Chairman for 2023

Fox News Radio’s Jared Halpern has been elected chairman of the Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association (RTCA). He will begin serving a two year term on the committee in 2022 where he will be the vice chairman, and then become chairman of the association in 2023. Halpern, who covers Congress for Fox News Radio, has been a member of the RTCA since 2010.
Colleague Jared Halpern has been elected RTCA Chair for 2023. The breakdown:
Jared Halpern, Fox News Radio 72
Paul Brown, C-SPAN 64
Paul Courson, Sinclair Broadcasting 16
