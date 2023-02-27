Fox News Outnumbered Co-Host Emily Compagno Debuts True Crime Podcast

Fox News Audio will expand its true crime content with a new weekly podcast.

Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno will debut The Fox True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno Tuesday with new episodes dropping Tuesdays and Thursdays every week.

Compagno’s new podcast adds to Fox News Audio’s existing true crime catalog which includes podcasts such as What About Holly? and House of Broken Dreams, among others. This expansion will result in new crime podcast content each weekday.

On The Fox True Crime Podcast, Compagno will share stories of survival, solved and unsolved murders, America’s most wanted killers, missing persons and celebrity crime trials. She will be joined each week by a team of Fox News Digital true crime reporters, legal and law enforcement experts and the Fox News Investigative Team. The first episode of the podcast will examine the Alex Murdaugh trial, while the second will analyze an Alabama hostage situation from 2013 involving the murder of a bus driver and the kidnapping of a kindergartener in Midland City, Ala.