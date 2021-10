Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott, president and executive editor Jay Wallace, along with Fox Weather president Sharri Berg, and Fox Corp’s chief operating officer John Nallen rang the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq on Tuesday to mark the network’s upcoming 25th anniversary.

The quartet of executives were joined by Neil Cavuto, Steve Doocy, Lauren Green, Eric Shawn and Jon Scott, all of whom were at the network on day one, Oct. 7, 1996.