Fox News Names Jacqui Heinrich White House Correspondent

Peter Doocy has a new partner in crime on the Fox News White House beat, because the network has named Congressional correspondent Jacqui Heinrich its newest White House correspondent.

Heinrich effectively takes over for Kristin Fisher, who jumped to CNN earlier this summer as that network’s space correspondent.

“Covering the White House has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Heinrich said in a statement. “I am honored to have the opportunity to report on the highest levels of the United States government for our audience and look forward to working closely with our incredibly talented team.”

Most recently, Heinrich served as Congressional correspondent for Fox News in Washington. In this role, she reported from the campaign trail during the 2020 presidential cycle, providing on-the-ground coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions, President Biden’s inauguration and his first address to a Joint Session of Congress. While based in Washington, Heinrich covered a range of historical moments surrounding the new balance of power on Capitol Hill, including infrastructure negotiations, police reform and Covid-19 relief legislation. Heinrich is also a co-host for Fox News Audio’s The Fox News Rundown podcast.

Prior to joining Fox News in 2018, she served as an anchor for Fox’s Boston affiliate (WFXT-TV) covering breaking news, including the October 2017 deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas and the trench collapse in the South End of Boston.

Additionally, Fox News New York-based correspondent Aishah Hasnie has been promoted to Fox News congressional correspondent beginning in mid-August, while CBS3 Philadelphia (KYW-TV) reporter/anchor Alexandria Hoff will join Fox News as a Washington-based general assignment reporter in early September.

“We look forward to adding Jacqui to our outstanding White House team alongside Peter Doocy and are pleased to welcome Aishah and Alex to our exceptional Washington bureau,” Fox News president and executive editor Jay Wallace said in a statement.