ESPN Host Will Cain Moves to Fox News to Become Co-Host of Fox & Friends Weekend

Fox News has named former ESPN personality Will Cain the next co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.

Cain will make his official debut on Saturday, Aug. 15 alongside regular co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth.

“Will has a unique ability to connect with an audience on a wide variety of topics and will make an excellent addition to the Fox & Friends franchise,” Fox News vp of morning programming Gavin Hadden said in a statement.

Cain added, “I am excited to join the team at Fox & Friends Weekend and look forward to building upon my experience in sports, news and politics on the No. 1 morning show in the country.”

Fox & Friends Weekend, cable news’ top-rated show in its time period, has featured a substitute rotating co-host since Tucker Carlson moved to 7 p.m. in 2016 and later 8 p.m. in 2017.

Many media consumers know Cain for his work on ESPN Radio. He spent five years at “The Worldwide Leader in Sports,” most recently as host of The Will Cain Show and as a frequent panelist on the morning debate program First Take, often engaging in spirited back-and-forth with regular co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman.

Last Thursday, Cain, whose politics lean conservative, and fellow ESPN personality Bomani Jones were trending on Twitter after Jones debated his ESPN colleague on Cain’s radio show regarding the belief that Nascar reporting the Bubba Wallace noose incident was an impediment to race relations.

Cain co-hosted The Ryen Russillo Show before getting his own program in 2018. He first joined ESPN in 2015 as a contributor, hosted Fantasy Football Now, an award-winning, three-hour fantasy football program, and frequently reported investigative pieces for Outside the Lines.

Cain is no stranger to TV news. In addition to past appearances on Fox News, he served as a political analyst for CNN, co-hosting In the Arena with Eliot Spitzer prior to joining Starting Point with Soledad O’Brien in 2012. Additionally, he was a host on Glenn Beck‘s conservative media platform The Blaze, where he hosted a number of programs including, Real News, Cain and Cupp, and The Cain Conversation, in which he presented a series of in-depth interviews with influential leaders in business.

Here’s Cain’s goodbye to his longtime ESPN Radio show fans:

