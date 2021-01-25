Fox News Names Emily Compagno Co-Host of Outnumbered

Fox News has found a new permanent co-host for its Noon panel show Outnumbered, and its a face familiar to dayside viewers of the network.

Fox News contributor and legal analyst Emily Compagno will join Outnumbered as co-host on a permanent basis, appearing daily alongside Outnumbered’s founding anchor Harris Faulkner and a series of rotating panelists, beginning today, Jan. 25.

“Emily has greatly impressed us over the years with her legal expertise and natural ability to connect with our audience on a wide variety of stories,” Fox News chief executive officer Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “We welcome her to Outnumbered and are excited to watch her in this new role.”

Since joining Fox as a contributor in Dec. 2018, Compagno has provided political and legal analysis across Fox News Media platforms, including regular panelist appearances on Outnumbered and The Five. In March 2020, Compagno was host of Crimes That Changed America on Fox Nation. The series investigates infamous cases across America, and Compagno explores the enduring effects they had on the judicial system.

Compagno is an attorney and has been practicing law since 2006. Previously, she served as a federal managing attorney and an Acting Director at the Social Security Administration. She also practiced criminal defense and civil litigation in California, and is a former Oakland (Las Vegas) Raiders cheerleader.

