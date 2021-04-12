Fox News Names Bernard Gugar General Counsel

Bernard Gugar is the newest general counsel and evp of corporate development for Fox News.

He’s replacing Lily Fu Claffee, who is stepping down voluntarily and leaving on amicable terms, according to the company. Claffee first joined the company in 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Bernard to the Fox News Media team,” said CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement. “His extensive expertise and highly accomplished background will add immeasurable value to our thriving multiplatform brand.”

Gugar will begin his new role effective immediately. He comes over from Google, where he served as the U.S. head of industries for Google Cloud’s deal pursuit organization. Before that, he held the role of svp and general counsel of Harpo, Inc., Oprah Winfrey’s privately-held global media company, from 2007 to 2015.

“I am excited to join one of the most influential news operations in the world and look forward to utilizing my experience spanning media, law and technology to help Fox News Media grow, evolve and develop a diversified digital footprint,” said Gugar in a statement.