Fox News Was the Most-Watched Network When the Trump Trial Verdict Was Announced

All eyes turned to the news networks on Thursday afternoon when former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts in the hush money trial. Early Nielsen ratings have been released, and they show that Fox News was the most-watched network during the crucial 5 p.m. ET hour when the historic verdict was revealed.

From 5-6 p.m., Fox News averaged over 4.7 million total viewers and 665,000 in the Adults 25-54 demo. MSNBC and CNN placed second and third in total viewers with 3.8 million and 2.6 million, respectively. In the demo, though, CNN finished in second place with 602,000 viewers to MSNBC’s 493,000 viewers.

Fox News also finished ahead of its rivals during the 4 p.m. hour when news first broke that a verdict had been reached. The network averaged 4.4 million total viewers and 610,000 demo viewers between 4:45 pm and 6 p.m. as the historic events unfolded.

But MSNBC bested FNC in total viewers during the 5-11 p.m. period with 3.5 million versus 3.4 million. The network also took the total viewer top spot during the 8-11 p.m. primetime hour, claiming 3.4 million viewers to Fox News’ 3.1 million viewers. The network also claimed victory in A25-54 demo during both of those time blocks; MSNBC led FNC from 5-11 p.m. (450,000 versus 439,000) and in primetime (417,000 versus 378,000)

Overall, Thursday proved to be MSNBC’s second-highest rated night of 2024 behind President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union Address on March 7. It was also the network’s highest-rated day of the year so far, and—in an appropriately ironic statistic—the most-watched day in total viewers since Trump’s New York arraignment on April 4, 2023.

Here are the current numbers according to Nielsen Media Research. (All times ET)

Total Day

Total Viewers

FNC: 1,873,000

CNN: 878,000

MSNBC: 1,633,000

Adults 25-54

FNC: 241,000

CNN: 176,000

MSNBC: 198,000

4-6 p.m.

Total Viewers

FNC: 3,494,000

CNN: 1,801,000

MSNBC: 2,888,000

Adults 25-54

FNC: 472,000

CNN: 383,000

MSNBC: 354,000

5-6 p.m.

Total Viewers

FNC: 4,732,000

CNN: 2,615,000

MSNBC: 3,785,000

Adults 25-54

FNC: 665,000

CNN: 602,000

MSNBC: 493,000

5-11 p.m.

Total Viewers

FNC: 3,398,000

CNN: 1,745,000

MSNBC: 3,541,000

Adults 25-54

FNC: 439,000

CNN: 374,000

MSNBC: 450,000

8-11 p.m.

Total Viewers

FNC: 3,073,000

CNN: 1,254,000

MSNBC: 3,402,000

Adults 25-54

FNC: 378,000

CNN: 255,000

MSNBC: 417,000