Fox News Media Is Laying Off Nearly 3% of Its Workforce as Part of a Company Reorg

Fox News Media—which is comprised of Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Fox News Digital, Fox Nation and Fox News International—is currently laying off nearly 3% of its workforce, the company announced Wednesday.

“As Fox News Media has evolved into a streamlined multiplatform organization, we are realigning several functions and restructuring various divisions in order to position all of our businesses for ongoing success,” Fox News said in a statement Wednesday.

No on-air talent—including anchors, reporters and contributors—are being let go. The reductions are taking place across departments, but hair and makeup is the most affected, with the function of that particular operation having changed most noticeably in 2020 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Going forward, show guests will no longer receive hair and makeup, which are being relegated to anchors and contributors.

All affected employees will be receiving severance and benefits packages.

This reorganization and restructuring at Fox News is said to be part of an ongoing assessment of how to better streamline the company’s business and operate more efficiently.

Fox News, the most-watched network on TV right now, has trimmed and restructured its operations in the past. For instance, in 2017, the company formed the Media Production Group, which realigned the Fox News and FBN graphics departments and media production department.

Here’s a memo from Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott to staff:

Dear colleagues. Today is a challenging day for FOX News Media. As we have evolved into a streamlined multi-platform organization, we are realigning several functions and restructuring various divisions in an effort to meet the creative and business needs of a modern media company. As a result of this reorganization, many of our co-workers and friends will be departing. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to those employees who will be leaving us today. All of their contributions to FOX News Media over many years are deeply appreciated. Please know that we made this assessment with much thought, care and consideration for all of those affected. While this was a difficult decision to reach, the realignment and modernization of several departments will position all of our businesses for greater success. Thank you, Suzanne

