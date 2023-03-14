Fox News Marks 1 Year Anniversary of Tragic Attack on Team in Ukraine

It’s been a bad few weeks for Fox News, to put it bluntly.

But on Tuesday, the network took a moment to shine a bright light on a standout team of journalists.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President and Executive Editor, Jay Wallace sent a note to staff today marking the one-year anniversary of the horrific attack on the network’s team in Ukraine. Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and freelance, consulting producer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were killed in the attack.

The network’s State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall (pictured top right) managed to survive. Fast forward 365 days, and Hall’s new book, Saved, is out today. It focuses on his survival, on-the-ground war experience, and details the dramatic rescue from Ukraine and his ongoing journey to recovery.

Fox News will also debut Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home — a two-hour documentary on the attack, its aftermath and Hall’s story this Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Hall is back at Fox News HQ this week and is appearing across Fox News programming to discuss the new book.

Here’s leadership’s memo to staff: