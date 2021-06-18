Fox News Launches Subscription-Based Podcast Channel

Fox News Media continues to expand its digital offerings with the launch of a new subscription-based audio content channel entitled Fox News Podcasts+.

Fox News Podcasts+ is a collaboration with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. The channel offers exclusive content along with commercial-free episodes of the Fox News Podcasts portfolio, as well as commercial-free podcast versions of Fox News Sunday, and Fox News Radio shows, The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America, Jimmy Failla, The Guy Benson Show.

Available for $2.99 per month ($29.99 per year), subscribers will have access to exclusive content including seasonal Fox News Investigates specials, bonus shows from major political events, and special long-form podcasts encompassing faith, history, documentaries and true crime.

Fox News Podcasts+ will also provide subscribers with commercial-free access to the platform’s podcasts hosted by FNC talent including Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino and Will Cain, along with additional episodes and interviews from Fox News Audio’s entire content portfolio.