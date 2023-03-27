Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Hosts Congressional Medal of Honor Society Citizen Awards Ceremony

Fox News’ chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin hosted the Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Awards this past Saturday March 25, in Arlington, Va. at the Pentagon City Ritz Carlton.

“Tonight’s honorees personify the values of courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism and citizenship embodied in those who have received our nation’s highest award for valor, the Medal of Honor,” Griffin said as part of her opening remarks. “I am so honored to have been asked by The Congressional Medal of Honor Society to assist in presenting tonight’s program.”

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society—a Congressionally-chartered organization of the 65 living Medal of Honor Recipients—recognized five American citizens and one nonprofit organization, honoring them with awards for bravery and heroism. They included Richard Fiero, a veteran who tackled the gunman in the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting; a 13 year old boy who rescued three kids from drowning; a teacher from Missouri who put herself between her students and a gunman helping themselves get out the window; a 17 year old Eagle Scout who built a veteran memorial in Minnesota; the head of Fisher House, a Boston-based organization which endeavors “to ease the burden of military veterans and their families during illness or injury; and US Vets, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and their families transition from homelessness through tailored support to help them gain independence.

“To our honorees… the Citizen Honors medallions you have received represent the courage and selflessness of a unique few. It is also a reminder that we all, when faced with a challenge, possess the capacity for greatness and the ability to exhibit true heroism,” added Griffin. “We congratulate you all and are very proud of what you have accomplished on behalf of your communities and your fellow Americans.”