Fox News International Streaming Service Expands Distribution to Portugal, Panama and Chile

Fox News announced today that it has expanded the distribution of its streaming service Fox News International to a total of 30 countries.

Beginning Thursday, Chile, Panama and Portugal can now access the streaming platform, which costs $6.99 per month and provides viewers with Fox News and FBN’s live linear feed, along with a catalog of 20 on-demand shows on the Amazon FireTV platform in all countries, excluding Mexico.

The service will continue to be accessible via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV in all 30 countries.

Fox News International made its debut in Mexico this past August, and has since expanded to countries including the U.K., Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, Ireland, Czech Republic, and many more.

