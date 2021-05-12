Fox News

Fox News Host Steve Hilton Is Now an American Citizen

By A.J. Katz 

Fox News host Steve Hilton became an American citizen on Tuesday.

The citizenship ceremony for the British-born Fox Newser was in San Francisco, where he has lived with his family full-time since 2012.

Hilton hosts The Next Revolution, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET./6 p.m. PT on Fox News. The show, which originates from L.A., launched in June 2017, but the “positive populist” joined the network as a contributor in December 2016. 

He is the co-founder of Crowdpac, an independent and non-partisan Silicon Valley political and data start-up which assists people in finding and supporting political candidates whose ideologies match up with theirs. Hilton stepped down as the company’s CEO in 2018.

Hilton is also well-known for having served as senior adviser to former Prime Minister David Cameron from 2010-2012. Prior to the 2010 general election, he was Prime Minister Cameron’s head of strategy.

