Fox News Global Streaming Service Expands Distribution Into Africa

Fox News International, Fox News’s global streaming service, announced Wednesday that it will expand distribution into Africa, increasing its reach to 44 countries worldwide.

Beginning Feb. 17th, the service will be available in Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Zambia.

The expansion marks the first time Fox News Media content will be available on the service throughout the continent of Africa. Featuring live streams of Fox News and Fox Business along with a catalog of on-demand programs, Fox News International delivers Fox News Media content to countries throughout Europe, South America, Asia and now, Africa.

Priced at $6.99 per month, Fox News International is currently available through iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV connected TV devices