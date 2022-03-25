Fox News Foreign Correspondent Benjamin Hall ‘Remains in Good Spirits Despite Everything He Has Endured’

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall is on the mend after being badly wounded during an attack last week near Kyiv that killed Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and consulting producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

The network’s chief executive Suzanne Scott updated Fox News staffers on Hall’s status Friday morning, telling the team he has been transferred from a medical center in Germany to Brooke Army Medical Center located at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

“We are in close contact with Ben and his family, and he remains in good spirits despite everything he has endured,” Scott writes.

The full memo can be seen below.