Fox News, FBN Announce Coverage Plans for Tuesday’s Georgia Senate Run-Off Elections

Fox News Channel and Fox Business will both present special live coverage surrounding the Georgia Senate run-off elections between the state’s senior Senator Republican David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff and junior Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Reverend Raphael Warnock through election day in Georgia.

These elections are extremely significant because the outcome will be pivotal to how much the incoming Democratic president, Joe Biden, will be able to achieve in his first term as president. If Ossoff and Rev. Warnock both win their respective races, each party would have 50 senators. In a 50-50 tie, Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris would have the deciding vote.

However, if the Republicans hold serve, then that would mean two more years of divided government.

Here’s how FNC and FBN are covering the festivities:

Fox News:

Chief political anchor Bret Baier and The Story anchor/executive editor Martha MacCallum will co-anchor live election night coverage on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

and The Story anchor/executive editor will co-anchor live election night coverage on Tuesday, Jan. 5. On Monday, Jan. 4 , and Tuesday, Jan. 5, Bill Hemmer will anchor his 3 p.m. news program, Bill Hemmer Reports on the ground in Atlanta, while MacCallum will guest anchor Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m. on Monday, which will also originate from Georgia.

and Tuesday, Jan. 5, will anchor his 3 p.m. news program, Bill Hemmer Reports on the ground in Atlanta, while MacCallum will guest anchor Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4 p.m. on Monday, which will also originate from Georgia. Baier and MacCallum will provide analysis throughout various FNC daytime programming, including America’s Newsroom and Outnumbered.

The aforementioned duo will also headline a two-hour special on election day live from 6-8 p.m. ET. On the ground in Atlanta, Baier (a native son) and MacCallum will bring viewers the latest results from across the state as polls close.

Throughout the evening, FNC will feature analysis from anchor Bill Hemmer breaking down the numbers on his signature electronic “Bill-board” from Atlanta, while anchor Shannon Bream will report live from Washington, D.C. on data from the Fox News Voter Analysis system.

will report live from Washington, D.C. on data from the Fox News Voter Analysis system. Baier and MacCallum will be joined by a team of journalists and commentators to provide analysis as the results come in including Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume , The Daily Briefing anchor and co-host of The Five, Dana Perino , political analyst and The Five co-host Juan Williams .

, The Daily Briefing anchor and co-host of The Five, , political analyst and co-host . Fox News correspondents Alicia Acuna, Peter Doocy, Matt Finn, Steve Harrigan, Griff Jenkins, Mark Meredith and Jonathan Serrie will also be fanned out across the battleground state.

and will also be fanned out across the battleground state. Gillian Turner and Jon Scott will provide overnight coverage from 1-4 a.m. ET.

and will provide overnight coverage from 1-4 a.m. ET. Fox News Radio will provide live coverage helmed by FNR national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar , along with contributions from FNR reporter Eben Brown live on the ground in Georgia.

and FNR political analyst , along with contributions from FNR reporter live on the ground in Georgia. Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. ET, Halpern, Kraushaar and Brown will present an hour-long live special on the balance of power in the United States Senate.

Fox Business:

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, FBN svp and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto will anchor a prime time special entitled Fox Business Presents Battle for America: Senate Showdown.

will anchor a prime time special entitled Fox Business Presents Battle for America: Senate Showdown. Throughout the broadcast, Cavuto will be joined by a rotating panel of FBN’s political and business experts, including hosts Charles Payne, Lou Dobbs, Elizabeth MacDonald, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Gerry Baker , among others, to provide in-depth analysis and reaction to the night’s results and the impact they will have on the balance of power in the Senate.

, among others, to provide in-depth analysis and reaction to the night’s results and the impact they will have on the balance of power in the Senate. The panel will also break down each candidate’s economic platforms and how they will affect viewers’ finances, Wall Street and the global economy.

Leading up to the prime time special, Dobbs will present a special extended edition of his program, Lou Dobbs Tonight, from 5-7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Connell McShane will provide live updates throughout FBN’s special coverage from Atlanta.

Bloomberg TV:

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Bloomberg TV and Radio will provide live coverage of the Georgia runoff election results and deliver instant analysis on their impact on business and global markets.

David Westin will anchor the coverage, joined by Bloomberg contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Zaino .

will anchor the coverage, joined by Bloomberg contributors and . Alix Steel will provide insight into how the results could impact Wall Street, and Bloomberg TV’s chief Washington correspondent Kevin Cirilli will look at the political implications of the results.

Comments