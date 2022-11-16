Fox News Extends Mark Levin’s Multi-Year Deal

Fox News has decided to extend conservative talk host Mark Levin’s current multi-year deal, ensuring that he will remain host of Life, Liberty & Levin, which airs Sundays in primetime on Fox News, for the foreseeable future.

Levin made the announcement on his syndicated radio program The Mark Levin Show.

“Fox News Channel and I are extending my show … Suzanne Scott trusted that I could do a show … And I want to thank her and her team and all the folks in between who’ve supported this … I want to thank you. I want to thank Fox. I want to thank my family …”

Debuting in 2018, Life, Liberty & Levin is the second-most-watched cable news program on weekends, averaging 1.7 million viewers on Sundays at 8 p.m. year to-date. In October, the program averaged 1.6 million viewers and 127,000 in the A25-54 demo, making it No. 1 in weekend primetime cable news programming.